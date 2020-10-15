Virginia Beach man sentenced after pleading guilty to cockfighting charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man who pleaded guilty in connection with a cockfighting ring investigation in Virginia Beach was sentenced this week.

Back in July 2018, 52-year-old Emmanuel Garcia was arrested and charged with 10 counts of animal fighting.

Following an investigation by Virginia Beach Animal Control into the incident, Garcia signed over more than 200 chickens to animal control officials with some believed to be raised for cockfighting.

Garcia plead guilty in early January to all charges including a conspiracy charge. On Wednesday, he sentenced to 20 years in prison with all but six months suspended.

Court officials say he is not allowed to own or possess companion or agricultural animals. He must pay restitution of more than $6,000 to animal control for the cost of the investigation and animal care.

Officials say Garcia and 75-year-old Rolando Geronimo were part of perhaps the first cockfighting ring ever in the city.

Garcia was given a delayed report to jail and will begin serving his time on Oct. 27.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local crime updates.

Latest Posts: