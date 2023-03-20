VIRIGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man convicted in a drug trafficking scheme involving the distribution of heroin, crack cocaine and other drugs has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison.

Jerod Askew, who was convicted by a federal jury back in September, was sentenced on March 17 by District Judge Rebecca Beach Smith.

The sentencing includes a 78-month concurrent term on the multiple drug-related charges and two consecutive 60-month terms for possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime charges. He’ll also face multiple years of supervised release after his prison term.

Court documents show police found heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and six loaded guns during a search of his home. Drugs, a gun and other drug distribution paraphernalia were also found during the search of his storage unit.