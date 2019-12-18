Virginia Beach man convicted of sharing child pornography

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man has been convicted of possessing and receiving child pornography.

A federal judge convicted 30-year-old Augustin Dante Ezequiel Arce Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice wrote in a news release.

He faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 20.

Arce was identified as a person sharing images of child sexual abuse over a peer-to-peer network in 2017 and beginning of 2018, according to the release.

An Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force officer with the Harrisonburg Police Department downloaded the images from Arce’s mobile devices as part of the investigation.

In August 2018, a federal grand jury indicted Arce and authorities asked him to turn himself in.

Arce fled the district and was found months later living in a tent in southern California.

Arce is scheduled to be sentenced April 2, 2020.