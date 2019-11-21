Virginia Beach man charged with sexual assault of girl in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAVY/WIAT) — A Virginia Beach man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl in Alabama.

According to a release from the Tuscaloosa Police Department, officers were called out to the 2500 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway early Tuesday morning regarding a call about a sexual assault.

On arrival, officers were told a female juvenile victim was sexually assaulted by 45-year-old Richard Charles Osborn, who was spotted by police trying to leave the area, the release said.

After an interview with both Osborn and the victim, he was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.

Osborn was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail, where he is being held on $15,000 bond.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.