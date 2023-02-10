VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man faces multiple charges related to the possession and distribution of child pornography.

Virginia Beach police say they executed a search warrant at the Fetsch Place home of 38-year-old Christopher Keene on Thursday and found a computer with several hundred images of child pornography.

Keene was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of distribution of child pornography.

Police say the investigation into Keene is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to call the VBPD Special Investigations Bureau at 757-427-1749, or submit a tip through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)/P3tips.com.