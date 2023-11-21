PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach man was arrested in Prince William County for bringing a gun to school grounds on Saturday.

Officers say that on Nov. 18 at 5:32 p.m., 29-year-old Albert Smith was stopped by event security at Potomac High School’s football stadium when they located a firearm in Smith’s bag. The security refused to let Smith enter the stadium and notified police about the incident.

The security guard spotted Smith leave the school’s parking lot, where he was later pulled over on Panther Pride Dr. Officers spotted a firearm inside of the vehicle and Smith was detained without incident.

While investigating the scene, officers were able to find two other firearms inside of the vehicle. Officers determined that none of the firearms were brandished or used to threaten anyone on school grounds.

Following the investigation, Smith was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a weapon on school grounds and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Albert Trayvon Smith (Courtesy: Prince William Police Department)

Smith is being held without bond, and his court date is pending.