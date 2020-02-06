Virginia Beach man arrested for allegedly attempting to engage in sex acts with minor

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say sought to engage in sex acts with a person he believed was a minor.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said they ended an investigation into child exploitation with the arrest of 36-year-old Chad Poro of Virginia Beach.

Investigators worked with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and Southern Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to investigate Poro and his online activities in later 2019, the sheriff’s office said.

During the investigation, authorities say Poro attempted to engage in sexual acts with a person he thought was a minor. That person was actually an undercover investigator.

On Jan. 31, Poro traveled to Isle of Wight County to meet with a minor and engage in sexual acts, but was instead arrested by the sheriff’s office.

Poro is charged with six counts of use of a communications device to request a minor to expose genitals or exposing genitals to a minor, six counts of use of a communications device to request sex acts from a minor, and one count of distribution of certain drugs to persons under the age of 18.

