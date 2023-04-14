VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man faces several charges, including attempted carnal knowledge of a child, after police say he planned to meet someone he thought was a minor for sex.

Virginia Beach police announced Friday that Shaun Hallis, 40, was arrested on Thursday by the VBPD’s Special Investigation Bureau.

That was two days after police say Hallis first contacted an SIB detective who was posing as a child.

Police say in addition to the planned meet up, Hallis solicited nude photographs. He’s also been charged with solicitation of a child to perform in pornography, use of a communications device to solicit child pornography and use of a communications device for certain crimes involving children.