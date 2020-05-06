Violent sex offender on bond in Norfolk now considered a fugitive

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A violent sex offender who was previously extradited to Norfolk after being arrested in Georgia earlier this year is now considered a fugitive.

The Virginia Department of Corrections posted on social media Tuesday asking for help finding Randolph Donta Kelly, of Virginia Beach.

Kelly allegedly failed to report while on bond.

Officials asked for help finding Kelly in January. He was arrested by authorities in McDonough, Georgia in early February.

Kelly was extradited to Norfolk after his arrest in Georgia. He was released on bond April 30.

Kelly is a violent sex offender and was convicted in 2003 for carnal knowledge of a child.

According to the Virginia Sex Offender Registry, Kelly has been known to use multiple aliases.

