HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – According to a report from Virginia State Police, almost every type of crime was on the rise from 2021 to 2022.

Violent crime was up 4.9%, homicides jumped 10.5%, car thefts up by 21.9%, and robberies up 3.8% – the first increase in Virginia in over a decade.

The news disappointed those who’ve worked tirelessly to keep their communities safe like Bilal Muhammad with Stop the Violence.

“It really hit me hard because I’m thinking the homicides, we really need to work harder in the community,” he said.

The report also stated that out of the known weapons used in violent crime, guns were used in 81.6% of homicides.

Bilal said that high number should light a fire under community leaders to act now.

“We have to put a plan in place right now so that our elementary, our middle and our high school students won’t be pulled by the guns and the violence taking place in the school system and home and in the community.”

According to the report, victims and offenders of homicides are mostly young males between the ages of 18 and 34, with 42.7% of them being the victims while 52.2% are the assailants.

With those numbers in mind, Muhammad said we need to educate our youth before it’s too late.

“Without the education structure, we’re going to lose our youth,” Muhammad said. “We’re going to lose the future of them. And acquiring better education then their future goes – they have to achieve at their own lives.”

After already seeing high rates of crime in 2023, he said he hopes the statistics don’t repeat themselves.

“We’re praying that it doesn’t happen,” Muhammad said. “This is why we are asking as we speak right now, we are asking the Norfolk city council to begin to engage with the grassroots community and the education so we can make a bigger stronger impact.”