Police are also looking for a person of interest in the case.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are looking for two suspects captured on surveillance video firing shots at a group of volunteers on March 27 on Lansing Avenue.

Police say no injuries or property damage were reported. It happened in the 1100 block of Lansing Avenue, off South Street, not far from Columbia Park.

Officers were dispatched for the report of a group of volunteers being shot at in the area. WAVY’s reached out to police to learn more about who those volunteers are affiliated with.

Police have not identified the suspects, but they are looking for 28-year-old George William Higgs, who’s considered a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536 or leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app.