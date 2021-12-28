Victim of strong armed robbery in Suffolk was trying to sell sneakers, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person trying to sell a pair of sneakers was robbed at gunpoint Monday morning on Bank Street in Suffolk.

The victim told police he set up the meeting in the 400 block of Bank Street around 11 a.m. after speaking with the suspect on Facebook Messenger. Police however did not have the identity of the suspect as of Tuesday morning. He was only described as a black male who was wearing a black and bleached hoodie and mask.

The victim said the suspect showed a gun and took the shoes. He fled on foot.

The case is still under investigation, but police are sending out reminders that they have two safe meeting zones with video surveillance. One is Suffolk Police Headquarters at 111 Henley Place, with a 24-hour lobby with surveillance cameras. You can also meet at Sector II Police Precinct at 3903 Bridge Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Sector II’s parking lot is also well-lit and has video surveillance.

Police also shared these tips:

· Never meet someone alone; take a friend with you.

· If the buyer or seller is reluctant to give you their name, phone number or wants to meet in a secluded area, do not go to the meeting.

· If at all possible, always meet at a safe meeting location such as a Police Precinct.

· Try to meet in a well-lit and very public place.

· If a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.