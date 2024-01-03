VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident at a 7-Eleven in Virginia Beach.

Police say that on Dec. 30, an unknown male was seen on surveillance camera waiting in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on Aragona Blvd. Once the victim exited the store, the suspect approached him, pulled out a handgun, and started shooting at the victim.

The suspect then fled the scene in a silver third generation Toyota Avalon that had a sticker on the bottom right rear window.

Suspect in 7-Eleven aggravated assault (Courtesy: Virginia Beach Crime Stoppers)

Suspect’s car in 7-Eleven aggravated assault (Courtesy: Virginia Beach Crime Stoppers)

10 On Your Side is working on getting more information on the status of the victim.