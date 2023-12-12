VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Police Department responded to a robbery at a 7-Eleven on Nov. 30.

According to officials, the victim withdrew $33,000 from the Wells Fargo on Providence Road. The female suspect stood in line behind the victim, and then followed her out of the bank.

Video shows the male victim squatting next to the victims car, and then driving to the nearby 7-Eleven. The victim returned to her vehicle, which now had a flat tire.

Police say that the male suspect then waved the victim over to help her change the flat tire. While he was assisting the victim, the female suspect reached into the victims vehicle and took the $33,000.

Both suspects are shown below: Female suspect in VB 33k Grand Larceny (Courtesy: VBPD)

Male suspect in VB 33k Grand Larceny (Courtesy: VBPD)

Both suspects were seen on surveillance camera headed to a white SUV with possible Florida tags after taking the money.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking for people to watch their surroundings and to keep their valuables on your person at all times during this time of year.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-800-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip on the Crime Solvers Website here.