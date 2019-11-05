VBPD investigating homicide on Westminster Lane

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a homicide Monday night on Westminster Lane, off North Great Neck Road.

In a tweet at 7:50 p.m., police said they were called to the 800 block of Westminster Lane in reference to a possible domestic-related incident.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. Paramedics determined that she had passed away on scene.

The suspect, who was known to the victim, fled the scene but was quickly apprehended by police.

This is still an active scene and ongoing investigation.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.