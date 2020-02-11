VBPD: Driver who ran another vehicle off Ferrell Pkwy. struck arresting officer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A driver collided with another vehicle Sunday afternoon on Ferrell Parkway, causing both to run off the road, police say.
When officers responded to the crash, police say the woman resisted arrest and struck an officer.
The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 5000 block on Ferrell Parkway, when police say an officer witnessed Riley Matthews driving recklessly, which eventually ended in the collision.
Police originally tried to detain Matthews for disturbing the peace/obstruction after she became uncooperative, but she hit the officer while being arrested, police say. The officer sustained a minor injury.
No other injuries were reported.
Overall, Matthews was charged with aggressive driving, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, simple assault on law enforcement and reckless driving.
