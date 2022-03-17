VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A robbery at a Virginia Beach Walgreens could possibly be linked to other local robberies, Virginia Beach police say.

It happened Monday at the store in the 3300 block of Virginia Beach Blvd., near Little Neck Road. A male suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded cigarettes, police say.

The suspect took the items and left the store.

No suspect information is available at this time, but police believe he could be behind other robberies in Virginia Beach and Norfolk. Police didn’t say exactly which robberies those were.