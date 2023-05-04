VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two members of the Civil Air Patrol, one of which is an employee with Virginia Beach City Public Schools, have been arrested as authorities investigate the sexual assault of a child.

Both men, 31-year-old James Clayton Wentworth, of Portsmouth, and 46-year-old Franklin James Basham, of Norfolk, have been arrested after the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit started an investigation on April 24, the Portsmouth Police Department announced on Thursday.

The press release came a day after Virginia Beach City Public Schools said a cafeteria assistant at Independence Middle School was placed on administrative leave.

“We want to make you aware that a staff member was arrested by the Portsmouth Police Department today on charges related to possession of child pornography. At this time, there is nothing to indicate any VBCPS students are involved, the message from Virginia Beach Schools to parents read. “As a result, this staff member will be placed on administrative leave. We are not currently part of the criminal proceedings and do not have any additional information that can be shared. VBCPS is fully cooperating with the investigation and will continue to update you as we know more.”

Police say the cafeteria assistant was Basham, who’s charged with possession of child pornography.

Wentworth meanwhile is charged with multiple counts, including aggravated sexual battery, indecent liberties with a child, cruelty to child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

No other information related to the case has been released, but police said that both men also serve with the Civil Air Patrol, an auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force.

They’re being held at the Portsmouth City Jail.