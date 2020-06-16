VB Police seek man who stole running car Friday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are looking for a man they say stole a car from Central 1 Autobrokers Friday.
Police say he walked through the parking lot of the business, on Virginia Beach Boulevard, then took the car after seeing it running with its windows down.
“The suspect walked around to where he came from, after putting his facemask on. He then jumped in the vehicle and took off with it westbound on Virginia Beach Boulevard,” authorities posted on the Virginia Beach Crimesolvers page.
