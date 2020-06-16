VB Police seek 2 who stole $1,300 worth of merchandise, cash from Harley Davidson

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Virginia Beach are looking for two males who stole more than $1,300 in merchandise and cash from a Harley Davidson shop on Atlantic Avenue.

Police say the males broke a window and entered the shop wearing face-coverings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

(Photo courtesy: VB Crime Solvers)

