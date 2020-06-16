VB Police seek 2 who stole $1,300 worth of merchandise, cash from Harley Davidson

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Virginia Beach are looking for two males who stole more than $1,300 in merchandise and cash from a Harley Davidson shop on Atlantic Avenue.

Police say the males broke a window and entered the shop wearing face-coverings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

(Photo courtesy: VB Crime Solvers)

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10