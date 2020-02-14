VB Police officer pleads guilty Friday to impeding investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach Police officer has pleaded guilty to two lesser charges after being accused of forging public documents while on duty.

Officer Norman Teague was charged with two county of forgery in connection with an incident Sept. 2. On Friday, he pleaded guilty to two counts to impeding an investigation, lesser charges than the original counts of forging a public record.

“This is really more of a technical violation and certainly not a primary criminal action,” said Teague’s attorney Lisa Woodward.

That technical violation happened months ago. On Friday, the officer at the center of that violation was in a courtroom.

“This really was a situation where a police officer became overwhelmed at the administrative duties of his job that day,” Woodward added.

Teague was serving two summonses at two homes. He left them with a family member instead of the name listed on the paperwork. He then documented it as if he had handed summons directly to the person it was for.

“Mr. Teague does take full responsibility for his [actions] that day,” Woodward said.

Teague was initially charged with two felony counts of forgery. Those charges were amended to misdemeanors as part of a plea agreement.

“It certainly has been difficult,” Woodward added. “It is certainly has caused stress on the job and at home. He has an exemplary record with the police department.”

Now there is one blemish on his record. Teague says he is just ready to move on.

“I can [now] go on and do my job,” Teague said.

Teague was given 12 months in jail on both charges, but all of that time was suspended.

There is no word if he will be allowed to go back to full duty with the police department.

Latest Posts: