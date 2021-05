VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Crime Solvers are asking for help identifying a man who met a woman for paid sex at a local hotel, then refused to pay her and left with her cell phone.

Police said the man met the woman at the Econo Lodge on Bonney Road on May 15 for the encounter.

Afterward, he refused to pay, stole her cell phone, and fled the area on foot.