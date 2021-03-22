VB police looking for man accused of stealing music speaker by hiding it in a rug

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are looking to the public for help identifying a man they say stole a Bose music speaker in mid-March.

According to Crime Solvers, a man walked into Conn’s on Virginia Beach Boulevard on March 10 and walked out with a Bose sound bar hidden with a rug.

Police say the same man returned to the store a short while later and tried to steal a $700 Bose subwoofer, but failed. Employees say when they asked why he had a rug, the suspect said he brought it in to match with furniture.

If he looks familiar, investigators would like to hear from you. Tipsters can contact police by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

