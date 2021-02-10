VB police looking for 3 males behind almost $100k in damage at hotel under construction on Shore Drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking for help identifying four people who entered a hotel under construction on Shore Drive in Virginia Beach and caused nearly $100,000 in damage.

Virginia Beach Crime Solvers said the three males went into the construction site at Delta Hotels Virginia Beach Bayfront Suites, 2800 Shore Drive, on the night of Feb. 5 and destroyed walls, computers, tv screens and stole several items.

The damage included spray paint on walls, paint on television and computer screens, broken televisions, and a broken vending machine.

Crime Solvers says they caused almost $100,000 in damage, but police said they didn’t yet have an exact estimate of damage as they had not completed the inventory by the time the report was written and submitted.

The case has been assigned to a detective and it is actively being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.