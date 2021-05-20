VB police investigating suspicious death on Forest Lake Drive

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
Virginia Beach Police Generic_1524974050710.jpg.jpg

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating after a male was found dead on Forest Lake Drive Thursday.

Police said they’re treating the investigation as a suspicious death.

Police were called to the 900 block of Forest Lake Drive for a deceased person just before 5 p.m. Thursday. They arrived to find a male dead at the scene.

Detectives were actively working the scene as of 7:30 p.m.

Police did not release details on the male’s age or identity, or say whether he was found outside or inside a building. Forest Lake Drive is located at an apartment complex.

More information will be released as it’s available.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10