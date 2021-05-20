VB police investigating suspicious death on Forest Lake Drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating after a male was found dead on Forest Lake Drive Thursday.

Police said they’re treating the investigation as a suspicious death.

Police were called to the 900 block of Forest Lake Drive for a deceased person just before 5 p.m. Thursday. They arrived to find a male dead at the scene.

Detectives were actively working the scene as of 7:30 p.m.

Police did not release details on the male’s age or identity, or say whether he was found outside or inside a building. Forest Lake Drive is located at an apartment complex.

More information will be released as it’s available.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.