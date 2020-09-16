VB Police at barricade situation on Regency Drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police responded to a barricade situation on Regency Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Virginia Beach Police posted on Twitter around 3:10 p.m., saying they were in the 700 block of Regency Drive for a barricaded suspect.

The call reporting the incident came in at 12:25 p.m.

There were no hostages reported, just a person inside wanted in connection with an armed robbery, police said.

Police spokeswoman MPO Linda Kuehn said the alleged robbery occurred at a nearby gas station on Regency Drive. Then, the person suspected in the incident barricaded himself in his home.

Kuehn said around 4:30 p.m. that there was some concern the person could do harm to himself.

There was heavy police presence in the area and the road was shut down between Westminster and Wolfsnare Road as of 3:10 p.m.

The scene was still active as of 4:45 p.m.

Heavy Police Presence in the 700 block of Regency Dr. for a barricaded suspect. Regency Dr. is shut down between Westminster and Wolfsnare at this time. Avoid the area if possible. More to follow as information becomes available. @CityofVaBeach pic.twitter.com/JoFnGqV9f7 — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) September 16, 2020

