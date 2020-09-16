VB Police at barricade situation on Regency Drive

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Virginia Beach Police Generic_1524974050710.jpg.jpg

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police responded to a barricade situation on Regency Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Virginia Beach Police posted on Twitter around 3:10 p.m., saying they were in the 700 block of Regency Drive for a barricaded suspect.

The call reporting the incident came in at 12:25 p.m.

There were no hostages reported, just a person inside wanted in connection with an armed robbery, police said.

Police spokeswoman MPO Linda Kuehn said the alleged robbery occurred at a nearby gas station on Regency Drive. Then, the person suspected in the incident barricaded himself in his home.

Kuehn said around 4:30 p.m. that there was some concern the person could do harm to himself.

There was heavy police presence in the area and the road was shut down between Westminster and Wolfsnare Road as of 3:10 p.m.

The scene was still active as of 4:45 p.m.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10