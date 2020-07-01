VB Police ask for help investigating woman’s 1994 disappearance

Deborah Taylor has been missing since September 11, 1994. (Photo courtesy: VB Cold Case Homicide Unit)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Cold Case Homicide Unit is asking the public to come forward with any information regarding the 1994 disappearance of a local woman.

Police say Deborah Taylor, 42, went missing Sept. 11, 1994 while en route to Fairfax from Virginia Beach with her boyfriend.

Anyone who has information about Taylor’s disappearance should contact the Virginia Beach Cold Case Homicide Unit at 757-385-4241, cchu@vbgov.com or make an anonymous tip at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

