VB police arrest teenager in connection with shooting Monday on Maitland Drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting that left a woman injured early Monday morning.

Police said Wednesday the teenager is charged with malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Maitland Drive Monday.

Police arrived to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, detectives recovered evidence that “led to the identification of possible suspects in this case.”

On Tuesday, the Virginia Beach Police Department SWAT team served a search warrant in the 1700 block of Pathfinder Drive and found additional evidence related to the case, police said.

Police released photos of three guns seized during the investigation.

A second shooting was also reported early Monday morning around 4:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of Pathfinder Drive.

Police did not release additional details about the second shooting, or whether it was related to the teenager’s arrest.