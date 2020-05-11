VB Police arrest 22-year-old in connection with shooting on Blacksmith Court

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left two men injured last week on Blacksmith Court.

Police arrested Deandre Ali Dagner, of Norfolk, Sunday and charged him with two counts of robbery, two counts of abduction, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, burglary, three counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and wearing a mask in a public place.

Police responded to the 6100 block of Blacksmith Court around 11 p.m. May 6 for a report of a shooting.

Two men sustained injuries, which were not considered life-threatening, police said. They were transported to a hospital.

