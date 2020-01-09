VB man gets 14 years for role in heroin trafficking conspiracy in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for his part in a heroin trafficking conspiracy in southern Hampton Roads.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Ingram Cox, 35, received heroin regularly from another codefendant in the case.

Cox would then sell the drug to local dealers and heroin users, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Cox worked with Kyam Washington and a group to import bulk amounts of heroin of out-of-state sources.

At times, the group used a cell phone number for buyers to call and order the drugs.

During the investigation, authorities seized narcotics, multiple firearms, a bullet-proof vest, a commercial money counter, and nearly $100,000 from houses involved in the drug trafficking.