VB man convicted of possessing images of child sexual abuse

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man has been convicted of receiving and possessing images of child sexual abuse.

Bradley Jeffrey-Moe, 28, was convicted Friday by a jury in federal court in Norfolk.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, Moe became a subject of an online undercover investigation after he put dozens of images of child sexual abuse on peer-to-peer networks so they could be downloaded.

The FBI executed a search warrant at Moe’s house in July 2018. During that search, agents found five electronic devices with thousands of images of child sexual abuse and digital records showing the use of peer-to-peer software to search for and download those images.

When questioned, Moe waived his rights and confessed he had downloaded the images and viewed them.

Moe’s sentencing is scheduled for March 25, 2021.

