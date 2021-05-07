VB Crime Solvers seeking seafood snatcher

Crime
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach authorities are looking for a person they say took seafood from an Aldi store on Shore Drive on two different occasions.

Police said the male stole “numerous” bags of scallops from the Aldi on Shore Drive around 7:15 p.m. on April 26.

Authorities said he had previously stolen salmon from the store as well.

The Aldi store manager said the person is also responsible for other thefts at other Aldi stores.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

