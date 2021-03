VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach authorities are looking for a person that broke an SUV’s window, stole two purses, and used the stolen credit cards at a nearby gas station.

Virginia Beach Crime Solvers say two victims were at Onelife Fitness on General Booth Boulevard Feb. 21 when the person broke their SUV window.

He took their purses containing credit cards.

He then went to a 7-Eleven “down the street” and used them to buy items.