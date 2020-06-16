VB Correctional Center inmate tests positive for COVID-19

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office says one inmate has tested positive for coronavirus.

The inmate is the facility’s first positive test for the virus.

Officials say the inmate is asymptomatic and has been at the center since March. When he was booked, he went through a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

He has been out of the jail twice for medical appointments. After both appointments, he was quarantined. After an appointment Monday, he was tested and the test came back positive.

He has been kept away from the general population, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office has notified the Virginia Department of Health and is in the process of testing all inmates and deputies who can into contact with the inmate.

The sheriff’s office isn’t identifying the inmate per the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

As of Tuesday evening, no other inmates or deputies had tested positive for the virus. At that time, 63 inmates had been tested: one was positive, one was negative, and 61 results were pending.

Of staff, 35 deputies have been tested, 15 of which were negative. Two deputies tested positive, but those were previous tests and they have already been cleared to return to work.

Results for 18 deputies are still pending.

