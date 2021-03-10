VB authorities looking to ID female who stole car, used stolen credit cards

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Crime Solvers are asking for help identifying a female they believe stole a car and used stolen credit cards.

Authorities say a person’s vehicle was stolen from Southmoor Drive on Feb. 23.

They got a text notifying them that their credit cards had been used at a 7-Eleven and Wawa in Portsmouth.

Police said the vehicle had a tracking device and has since been found, but the woman still hasn’t been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Police have photos of the woman, which show her wearing a gray long-sleeve shift and blue jeans.

The woman’s shirt has a profane word that appears in cursive.

