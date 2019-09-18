Va. Beach man gets 6 years for defrauding elderly man of nearly $157K

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man who defrauded an elderly man of tens of thousands of dollars was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Virginia cited court documents that said 55-year-old John Michael Gatchell facilitated a marriage between the man and a woman with whom he had had a long-term relationship.

Gatchell did this to gain access to the elderly man’s money and property. He also induced the man to putting a down payment on a Jaguar, federal prosecutors said.

Gatchell and his family drove the car for about 10 months before a lender repossessed it when the loan went into default.

Prosecutors said Gatchell induced the elderly man to get two mortgage loans — and then diverted the proceeds to himself and others. He later got the elderly man to sell the property that secured the loans.

Gatchell also diverted that money for himself and others. The 55-year-old used this money — which totaled nearly $157,000 — to buy concert series tickets, pay delinquent bills and make a security deposit for a house he leased. Prosecutors said.