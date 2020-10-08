USPS investigating after undelivered mail found in dumpster in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The United States Postal Service is investigating after undelivered mail was found in the trash.

Virginia Beach Police said they received a report about undelivered mail found in a dumpster in the 3200 block of Colechester Road.

Police turned the investigation over to the USPS, police department spokeswoman MPO Linda Kuehn said.

Pete Brown, a spokesman for the USPS, said they are interviewing a person of interest in connection with the incident. He could not confirm whether that person is a USPS employee.

On Thursday afternoon, Brown said there was no indication that there were voting ballots in the mail, but he said they’ve seen a lot of election-related mail such as flyers for political figures.

USPS officials are still on scene going through the mail, Brown said.

Brown was unable to confirm where the mail came from, and added there haven’t been reports of any similar incidents recently in that area.

The USPS Office of the Inspector General is currently investigating the case.

(Photo courtesy: Joseph Payez)

USPS officials are also investigating after mail collection boxes were tampered with across central Virginia.

No connection has been made between the incident in Virginia Beach and the other incidents in central Virginia.

The penalty for stealing mail is up to five years in federal prison.

