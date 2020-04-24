US Marshals: Gotti Gang member ‘Tinkman’ wanted in Hampton Roads; reward offered

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An alleged gang member is wanted by U.S. Marshals for multiple crimes they say he’s committed around Hampton Roads in the past two weeks.

Akail Allen, who Marshals say is in the Gotti Gang, is facing multiple felony charges in both Norfolk and Newport News:

Norfolk (warrants issued April 13)

· Malicious wounding

· Use of firearm in commission of a felony

· Possession of firearm by violent convicted felon

Newport News (warrants issued April 21)

· Robbery

· Abduction

· Use of firearm in the commission of a felony

· Conspiracy to commit a felony

The 20-year-old, who also goes by “Tinkman,” “Tink” and “Slick” is likely living in Portsmouth or Norfolk, Marshals say. He’s 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, and should be considered armed and dangerous, Marshals say.

Marshals are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Allen’s arrest. You can submit a tip by calling 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332), emailing usms.wanted@usdoj.gov or online at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.