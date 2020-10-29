Unlicensed 18-year-old arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-64

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say an unlicensed 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday after allegedly leading troopers on a high-speed pursuit from York County into Newport News and Hampton.

Amanuel Tyrek Copeland, 18, of Norfolk, is charged with reckless driving by speed, felony elude, reckless driving, two counts of felony child endangerment (2), no operators license, and no seat belt.

Around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, a state trooper attempted to pull over a 2020 Hyundai Elantra for driving 88 mph in a 65 mph zone on Interstate 64 near the 243 mile-marker, police wrote in a news release Wednesday night.

When troopers turned on their emergency equipment, the driver accelerated east and traveled through Newport News. The vehicle reached speeds over 120 mph and passed vehicles on the left shoulder, police said.

A trooper deployed a tire deflation device near the interchange for I-664 and I-64. The device disabled the car’s left tire, but the car continued off the interstate at Rip Rap Road.

It then lost control shortly after exiting the interstate. It drove off the road and onto the curb at King Street.

Copeland and three other passengers got out of the vehicle and ran.

A 15-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy were immediately taken into custody.

Copeland was taken into custody shortly after.

The fourth passenger wasn’t found by authorities.

The two passengers were released back to their parents. No charges will be filed.

Copeland was taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail in Williamsburg and is being held without bond.

The Hyundai didn’t hit any other vehicles during the pursuit, and no injuries occurred.

(Photo courtesy: Virginia State Police)

