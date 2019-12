NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A suspect is now in custody for a shooting last month in Norfolk.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Schuyler Hardy was arrested at the Hilton Garden Inn Greenbrier on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Hardy faces several charges in connection with a shooting on Nov. 6 in the 8500 block of Chesapeake Boulevard. The 47-year-old victim survived.

The U.S. Marshals Office issued an appeal to the public a couple weeks after the shooting asking for help to find Hardy.