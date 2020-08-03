Two women shot in same area of Hampton on Sunday night

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating two different shootings that happened in the area of Aberdeen Road and West Mercury Boulevard on Sunday night in about an hour’s span. Both of the victims were women, police say.

The first shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 2400 block of Mercury Boulevard, where officers found a woman with a non life-threatening gunshot wound. Police say the preliminary investigation showed the victim was driving on Aberdeen Road near Mercury Boulevard when she was struck. However no suspect information or motive is available at this time.

That shooting happened about an hour before another shooting nearby in the area of East Walker Road. Officers were dispatched just before 10:40 p.m. and found a woman who had been shot while she was sitting in her vehicle. She was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into that shooting showed the woman was sitting in her vehicle, in front of a home on East Walker Road, when a unknown person fired several rounds into the vehicle. The victim fled the area before notifying police.

There’s no suspect information or motive for this shooting as well, police say, and officers haven’t said whether the two shootings are believed to be linked at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.