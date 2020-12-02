Two women charged with murder in Norfolk teen Asia Cowell’s death

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police have charged two women with murder in connection to the death of Asia Cowell, a Norfolk teen found dead in Newport News in September after she was reported missing.

Newport News police say they arrested 30-year-old Crystal Ashley Rudy Albritton, of 740 block of W. Kenmore Drive in Norfolk, around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday at NNPD headquarters. She’s been charged with first-degree murder, abduction by force, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, criminal solicitation and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Crystal Ashley Rudy Albritton

Police say petitions have been secured against the other suspect, an 18-year-old female who was a juvenile at the time of Cowell’s death. She’s been charged with first-degree murder, abduction by force, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

“I am proud of the work our detectives have done to bring some closure to Ms. Cowell’s family. They have worked tirelessly alongside Norfolk Police detectives to exhaust all leads and find those responsible. Thank you to Chief Boone with Norfolk Police and our partners at the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for their assistance in this investigation,” stated Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew in a press release.

Newport News Police said Cowell was found dead near the woods in the area of Warwick Boulevard and Fort Eustis Boulevard on September 23. She was last seen in Norfolk on September 7.

“I am thankful for the unwavering determination for justice that the women and men of NNPD and NPD have devoted to this case,” said Norfolk Police Chief Larry D. Boone. “Asia’s murder struck me emotionally. As a father, I couldn’t imagine the pain the Cowell Family has gone through these past few months. I hope that these arrests will help start the healing process in the midst of their suffering and that the family knows we will continue to support them.”

This is a breaking article and will be updated.