Two Virginia men sentenced for illegal firearm purchases

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An Alexandria man and Virginia Beach man were sentenced to prison on Monday for illegal firearm purchases.

According to the Deptartment of Justice, Ernest Dwayne Riley, 32, and Kaleb Raine Reiter, 22, purchased guns at different times from a former U.S. Navy sailor.

Ernest Dwayne Riley

Kaleb Raine Reiter

The sailor, Julio Pino, was sentenced in March 2019 for trafficking at least 60 firearms.

At the time Riley bought a gun from Pino, he also purchased multiple hollow-point rounds of ammunition.

Riley was later arrested in July 2019 during a traffic stop in his $60,000 Range Rover. While searching the vehicle, police say they located another gun, THC oil, and prescription pills inside a pill bottle with the label torn off.

Evidence recovered from Riley’s phone and subpoenaed from his financial accounts showed he was making hundreds of thousands of dollars trafficking marijuana and THC oil from California into Hampton Roads, authorities said.

As for Reiter, the gun purchased from Pino was recovered from his van after he was arrested. He was wanted for assaulting and attempting to abduct someone driving next to him while stopped at a major Virginia Beach intersection.

A year later, court documents say Reiter directed a teenage girl to steal a handgun from her stepfather. He then traded cocaine to the girl in exchange for the stolen gun.

Court documents say Riley was sentenced to more than four years in prison, while Reiter was sentenced to 10 years.

Officials cite the success of Project Guardian, an initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws, for the arrests of these individuals.

