PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting on Frederick Blvd. Sunday night that left two men wounded.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 2600 block of Frederick Blvd., near Deep Creek and Portsmouth boulevards, for a shooting. When they arrived on the scene they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to a tweet from Portsmouth Police, one man has injuries that are considered life-threatening but the other man has injuries believed to be non life-threatening.

No other details have been released.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.