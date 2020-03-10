Two men shot Monday night on Kincaid Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are still investigating after two men were found shot Monday night on Kincaid Avenue, in the area of E. Princess Anne Road and Azalea Garden Road.

Police didn’t have many details about the shooting, but said they responded to the 4600 block of Kincaid Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for a gunshot disturbance. They found the two men in the area suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No other information from police is available, but a photo from the scene showed several evidence markers placed next to a bicycle in the middle of the street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.