VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two men are hospitalized after being shot in Virginia Beach Friday night.

According to police, officers were called to the Food Lion in the 5400 block of Wesleyan Drive at 10:50 p.m. for the report of a male gunshot wound victim. Police say it does not appear that is where the shooting took place.

A second male later arrived at a local hospital after being shot.

Police say both victims are in very critical condition.

It is unclear at this time if these incidents are related.