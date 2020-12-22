Two charged with murder after 19-year-old found dead in car in Isle of Wight

WINDSOR, Va. (WAVY) — Two men have been charged with murder after a 19-year-old man was found dead inside a car at an Isle of Wight County mobile home park earlier this month.

Investigators say it appears Casey Dakota Cagle was killed in a robbery at the Beaverbrook Mobile Home Park on December 6. The medical examiner ruled he died of a gunshot wound.

The suspects, 20-year-old Jaylin La’Shun Freeman and 19-year-old Shamon Reid-Wilkerson, were arrested on Friday and Monday, respectively, authorities say.

Freeman, from the 32000 block of Riverdale Drive in Southampton County, was arrested in the 1600 block of Dorchester Square Apartments in Franklin. The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office says it had help from the Franklin Police Department, Virginia State Police and the Windsor Police Department. He was charged with second-degree murder, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Reid-Wilkerson, whose last known address was in the 2100 block of Elmwood Drive in Franklin, was arrested Monday at the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators also executed a search warrant at his home. He faces the same charges as Freeman, as well as a conspiracy charge.

Both suspects were taken to the Western Tidewater Regional Jail with bond denied.

No other details in the case have been released at this time.