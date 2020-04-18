Two arrested after weapons, narcotics, currency and drugs found at Franklin home

Police say several weapons, one of which was stolen, U.S. currency, counterfeit U.S. currency, stolen property and drugs were recovered at a home in the 900 block of Pretlow Street in Franklin. (Photo courtesy: Franklin Police)

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin Police say two people were arrested Thursday after a traffic hazard call led to a search warrant being served at a local home.

Police say several weapons, one of which was stolen, U.S. currency, counterfeit U.S. currency, stolen property and drugs were recovered at a home in the 900 block of Pretlow Street in Franklin.

Edward Lee Dickerson Jr., 36, and Tiffany Rooks, 29, are facing charges in connection with the incident.

Dickerson is charged with three counts of selling or distributing controlled substances, two counts of possessing a weapon while committing sale of drugs, possession with intent to sell more than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and knowingly receiving a stolen firearm.

Rooks is charged with possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to sell and possession of a weapon while committing illegal sale of schedule I or II drug.

Police say they responded to a report of a “traffic hazard” Thursday around 2:35 p.m. in the 100 block of Stonewall Street.

Units arrived to investigate and found Dickerson. During the investigation, police found he was allegedly in possession of narcotics. He was then arrests.

More investigation led police to obtain a search warrant for the home on Pretlow Street. After allegedly finding the drugs, money and other stolen property, police arrested Rooks.

