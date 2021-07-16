Two 18-year-olds charged after June 27 shooting on Homestead Avenue in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police have charged two 18-year-olds after another 18-year-old was shot during a robbery last month in Hampton.

Jay’nod Raheem Harvey and Amir Deshawn Jackson, both of Hampton, are both charged with one count of maiming, one count of robbery, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Police say Jackson was arrested in Hampton on July 12 and Harvey was arrested in Newport News on July 15 with help from U.S. Marshals.

Jay’nod Raheem Harvey (left) and Amir Deshawn Jackson

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on June 27 in the 500 block of Homestead Avenue. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.