Twelve Pasquotank County residents issued criminal summons following false police report

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — On Friday, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office announced that twelve residents of the county and Elizabeth City had been issues a criminal summons following the filing of a false police report.

According to authorities, these residents presented inaccurate information claiming that they had been harassed and received threatening comments on Facebook. They all claimed to have been harassed by one woman who posted their names online, followed by threatened via a message from another man.

They claimed the man wrote “We have their names, let’s get them” in a Facebook comment. However, an investigation by deputies revealed that that the information provided by the reporting parties was an inaccurate representation of the factual Facebook post.

The post actually read “We have their names, let’s get them fired instead.”

According to NCGS 14-2225, anyone who “who shall willfully make or cause to be made to a law enforcement agency or officer any false, deliberately misleading or unfounded report, for the purpose of interfering with the operation of a law enforcement agency, or to hinder or obstruct any law enforcement officer in the performance of his duty, shall be guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor”

Each of the following twelve people who reported the incident was issued a criminal summons for filing a false police report:

Julia Allen

Barbara Baxter

Ariana Calderon

Catherine Marquis

Deshawn Morris

Maryssa Parker

Chelsea Patrick

Molly Penrod

Andrea Rovenski

Debra Ventura

Sarah Wenninger

Stephan Wenninger

They are all awaiting a trial.